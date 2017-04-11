Don’t Let Utility Scams Overpower You

When your electricity goes out, you lose power in more ways than one. Daily necessities are out of reach without lights, warm water, and heat or air conditioning.

So if you get a call from someone threatening to shut off your utilities because they say you owe money, you’re going pay attention – and you may even pay up. But not so fast. The caller might be an imposter running a utility scam.

How can you tell? The caller wants you to send money – quickly, and in a very specific way. He may say the only way to make the “payment” is by wiring the money or using a prepaid card. That’s because scammers want your money quick, and they want to stay hidden. But once you wire money or use a prepaid card, your money is gone for good.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself and your community: