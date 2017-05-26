Hub-Bub to Become Part of Chapman Cultural Center

Over the course of its existence, local arts organization Hub-Bub has gone through a number of iterations.

Hub Bub started in 2004 as a simple online forum focused on allowing Spartanburg locals to engage with each other and exchange ideas about a broad range of topics. In those early days, the organization hosted events and grew a following through guerilla marketing, providing an outlet for a budding community of young creatives. in 2006, with the help of the City and private donors, the organization was able to create a physical home for itself, the Showroom, which hosted a huge variety of events and housed the group’s signature artists-in-residence program.

In 2015, in part as a recognition of the changing shape of downtown, Hub-Bub left the Showroom and brought their programming back to its roots, bringing those wildly varying and uniquely creative events they’d become known for back out into spaces throughout downtown Spartanburg

And now, more changes are on the way as the organization prepares to unite with Chapman Cultural Center in a move the group’s Director, Eric Kocher says will free up more time and resources to focus on the thing Hub-Bub has always done best, bringing the kinds of artistic offerings to Spartanburg that you just can’t find anywhere else. What does that mean for those of us who’ve come to view Hub-Bub as a beacon for the quirky and off-beat in town? The podcast hosts are talking with Kocher and Tim Giles on the podcast today to find out.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find us on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.