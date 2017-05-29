Miah Jeffra Is the Summer 2017 Writer’s House Resident at Hub City

Miah Jeffra will join Hub City as Writer-In-Residence this summer. Miah is a writer of both nonfiction and fiction and their residency will run from June to August.

Miah Jeffra is from Baltimore. Their essay collection, The First Church of What’s Happening, is forthcoming from Nomadic Press, Fall 2017. Miah has been awarded the New Millennium Prize for fiction; the Sidney Lanier Fiction Prize; the Clark-Gross Award for their novel manuscript; a Lambda Literary Fellowship in nonfiction; and was a 2016 finalist for both the New Letters Fiction Prize and the Arcadia Press Chapbook Prize in Nonfiction.

Miah is co-editor of queer literary collaborative, Foglifter Press. They currently live in San Francisco and subsist off of fried chicken and living room dance parties.

“I’m excited to come to Spartanburg to be surrounded by the environment of my childhood, and inspire the new novel that takes place in the South; to get to know the community y’all have fostered; and to experience three things not found in California that I miss: balmy summer nights, thunderstorms, and fireflies.” — Miah Jeffra