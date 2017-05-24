TSA Travel Tips for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

More than two million people are expected to fly daily during the Memorial Day travel period and the Transportation Security Administration reminds travelers to prepare and plan ahead.

Travelers can prepare for the security screening process by visiting tsa.gov or using the free MyTSA mobile app.

TSA screens approximately 1.8 million passengers on an average weekday at 440 airports nationwide. TSA expects to see a spike in the number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country with more than two million travelers coming through the checkpoints daily.

Passenger preparedness can have a significant impact on wait times at security checkpoints nationwide. To facilitate the security screening process, TSA is reminding travelers to arrive early to the airport and follow these tips:

Know before you go

Remember it’s 3-1-1 for liquids: Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less and all bottles must fit in one quart size plastic bag and placed in a bin for screening. This includes sun block and tanning sprays. One quart-size bags is permitted per person.

Check for prohibited items: Use the “Can I bring my…” feature on TSA’s website to check what items are allowed/ not allowed in carry–on and checked luggage. Smartphone users can easily download the free “MyTSA” app for that feature and to find additional helpful information about TSA policies and procedures.

Prepare for security: Have an acceptable ID and boarding pass out and remove large electronics including laptops and the 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag, from carry-on baggage.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 complaint liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select screening lanes. Those eligible for TSA Pre✓® can participate at about 140 airports when traveling on a participating airline. TSA has also opened more than 300 application centers nationwide, allowing more U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents the opportunity to participate in TSA Pre✓®. Interested travelers can pre-enroll at tsa.gov.

TSA Cares: Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 1-855-787-2227 with any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint 72 hours prior to traveling. Injured service members and veterans including individuals associated with a wounded warrior program may contact TSA Cares to help facilitate the screening process.

Small TSA tips that can make a big difference

Don’t get burned—Suntan lotion: If your favorite brand of suntan lotion is larger than 3.4 ounces, put it in your checked bag. If you’re only traveling with a carry-on bag, consider purchasing the suntan lotion when you reach your destination to avoid paying a checked baggage fee.

Thirsty flyers—Bottled water: You can’t bring a bottle of water through the checkpoint, but you can bring an empty bottle through the checkpoint and then fill it up once you’re through security. That will even save you a few bucks.

Flip flop—Footwear: You’ll need to remove your shoes at the checkpoint, so wear footwear that is easy to slip on and off. Flip-flops perhaps?

Hold onto your hat—Lost & Found: People leave items in the checkpoint bins all the time. If you think you may have lost one of your belongings at a checkpoint, visit TSA’s website and search under lost and found for a list of TSA lost and found offices to reclaim your item.

Stay connected—If you are traveling with a laptop or other large electronic items, tape a business card or other identification on it so that if you leave it at a checkpoint, TSA can contact you to make sure you get it back.

Questions about TSA procedures and upcoming travel can be addressed to the TSA Contact Center at 1-866-289-9673.