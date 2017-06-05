Five Reasons to Visit Chapman Cultural Center This Summer

Summer is here and it’s the perfect time to visit Chapman Cultural Center! Whether you want an interactive and fun place to take the kids or a date night with your significant other, Chapman Cultural Center has got you covered!

1) Camps, camps, camps! Chapman Cultural Center has a summer camp for every kid! Whether they’re interested in dancing, science and math, history, art, or acting and theater! Bring your child to Chapman Cultural Center for a summer of fun!

2) The Chapman Cultural Center is a cultural destination! The Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg has rotating exhibits, while the John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center, Spartanburg Art Museum, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association have museums open all summer! They make Spartanburg the culturally diverse and vibrant city we know and love! Visit to see their latest work!

3) Stop by for live music performances from local artists at Sunday’s Unplugged and the Summer Jazz Series!

4) Catch a show this summer and treat yo’ self! The calendar of events is constantly updated with classes, events, shows, and more! Learn to shag with Ballet Spartanburg, experience roller disco with Spartanburg Little Theatre, or get to know Downtown Spartanburg with ArtWalk.

5) Let’s face it, the kids are out of school and you need a break! Take the night off and attend SAM’s Summer Art Movies at Hub City Tap House.