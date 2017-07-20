Hub City Farmers Market Peach Jam on July 22nd

Join Hub City Farmers Market for the event of the summer celebrating everything peach. The event kicks off at 6:00 pm on July 22nd at Hub City Farmers Market.

Teams will face off against one another for the best peach recipe and the opportunity to have their dish featured on the Monarch Cafe menu. The evenings festivities will also include options from the Farmers’ Table food truck, drinks, a raffle, and live music from The Consumers.

All proceeds benefit the Hub City Farmers’ Market’s mission to increase supply, demand, and access to healthy, local food in Spartanburg County.

Think you have what it takes to cook the best peach dish in Spartanburg? Team entry is only $100.

Visit hubcityfm.org for additional information.