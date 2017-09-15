Chapman Cultural Center 10th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 1st

It’s been ten years since the Chapman Cultural Center campus was officially opened at 200 E. St. John St.

Join the community for Chapman Cultural Center’s campus anniversary event as we celebrate what is still a state of the art facility that continues to provide Spartanburg County with its very own cultural hub! The celebration takes place on October 1st from 1pm to 5 pm.

Spend your Sunday with live music from local artists, food trucks right on campus, and programming from various partners! We invite you to experience what Chapman Cultural Center is all about.

This is a must attend event, especially if you haven’t visited us in a while!

Curious what else will be going on during its campus 10th anniversary celebration? Here’s what’s planned so far!

Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg – Will be hosting a reception for their upcoming exhibit Retail Therapy. They’ll also have Information and tickets available for Artist Going Live Event

Ballet Spartanburg – The Company will be practicing with an international choreographer from 12-2pm. The Ensemble will also perform in the on campus studios from 1-2:30pm in 15 min intervals. In addition, you’ll have the chance to observe a Ballet Class from 4-5 and PARTICIPATE in a FREE beginner’s hip-hop instruction class!

Spartanburg Art Museum – Will host curatorial tours of the newest exhibit. Will also host an Art School – family activity and a 1inch Museum free pop-up button making workshop!

Spartanburg County Historical Association – Will host a Campus Scavenger hunt for kids! They will also be offering special discounts on FestiFall and memberships. Revolutionary War re-enactors will be on site too!

Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra – Will have an information table with all things SPO!

The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center – Will have demonstrations of their new robotic exhibit. Visitors will use the controls to manipulate the robotic arm to move various objects. Also, say hello to Phoebe the Hedgehog!

(Written by Chapman Cultural Center.)