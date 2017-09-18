Converse College School of the Arts Season Preview

What makes you feel alive? What makes you laugh uncontrollably? What brings a lump to your throat and tears to your eyes?

The School of the Arts at Converse College plans to boldly explore the richness of humanity through powerful cultural events and their new season of works for 2017-2018 season. “Our students and faculty are exploding the boundaries of performance and exhibition,” says Boone Hopkins, dean of the School of the Arts, “and we want our community to be there for these transformative experiences.”

Hopkins characterizes this upcoming season in three words: “Riveting, with striking new works and revitalized adaptations of classics in music, art, theatre, and dance. Uplifting, with a glimpse into the future of performing and visual arts as the best student artists in our region think-out-loud on Converse College’s stages and gallery spaces. And Thrilling, with inspiring harmonies, profoundly haunting tragedies, and vibrant expressions of the human spirit.”

Converse will host nearly 200 arts and cultural events this season and most have free admission. A full season listing is online at culture.converse.edu, where the public can also join the culture events email blast list to receive monthly updates. “We look forward to an exhilarating season where audiences are challenged and inspired by our original work,” Hopkins says. “We hope to see the Spartanburg community here for every moment.”

A sampling of the events this season at Converse College:

Petrie School of Music Faculty Showcase (Sept. 7): Join the faculty of the Petrie School of Music for Converse College’s 2017-2018 Season Opener. Always an audience favorite, the Pi Kappa Lambda Faculty Showcase highlights the extraordinary talents of Petrie faculty musicians. Included this year will be classical selections spanning the centuries, popular song and musical theater favorites, and new works by Converse faculty composers.

(Aug. 31 – Sept. 28 with reception/gallery talk Sept. 28) Figurative artist Alessandra Sulpy of Charlotte, N.C. will present striking new work in the Milliken Gallery and she will give a gallery talk discussing her artistic process. The talk will be followed by a reception and a chance to meet the artist. The Carlos Moseley Chamber Music Series brings world-renowned musicians to Daniel Recital Hall, featuring the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble (Oct. 9), The Petrie School and Arlene Shrut (Nov. 13), Attacca Quartet (Feb. 12), Miles Hoffman, viola & Reiko Uchida, piano (Mar. 12) and The Sustainable Symphony: Requiem of Solace (Apr. 16). These five concerts are by subscription only and are followed by champagne receptions that offer guests the opportunity to meet the performers.

(Oct. 21) The 39th Annual Tri-State Sculpture Conference is being hosted by Converse College and the Chapman Cultural Center. Featured keynote speaker Lesley Dill is an American contemporary artist. Her work has addressed the power of language as it relates to the psyche and her presentation is free and open to the public. Converse Opera Theatre presents Summer & Smoke (Jan. 27-29) Lee Hoiby’s opera is based on Tennessee Williams’s 1948 play. Set in 1910 Mississippi and spun in the iconic playwright’s distinctive brand of magical realism, this opera captures the tumultuous love affair between the preacher’s daughter, Alma Winemiller, and the town scallywag Dr. John Buchanan, Jr. Aspirations of the soul and desires of the flesh ignite in this soaring score as the couple struggles to find a common ground for love.

For more information on upcoming events in the School of the Arts @ Converse College visit culture.converse.edu or call the Box Office at 864.596.9724.

