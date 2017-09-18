Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail Exhibit Opens at Clemson City Hall

The ARTS Center of Clemson is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit titled “Inside / Outside,” open through September 29th at Clemson City Hall.

The exhibit title “Inside / Outside” celebrates the link between the quilts and the quilt blocks.

The UHQT Exhibit, “Inside / Outside”, features eight unique handmade quilts, each with their own special history and story. Each quilt pattern is carefully recreated on a 4′ x 4′ quilt block that is then installed on the UHQT trail. Typically, you must travel the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail to view the beautiful patterns and nostalgic pictures. But, during the “Inside / Outside” Exhibit at Clemson City Hall, you can see many of the quilts and quilt block patterns together in one location. Each quilt celebrates a rich history, a love of design, color and dedication to the craft of quilting.

The Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail gives locals and visitors a guide by which to seek out some of the fascinating history of this region. There is much to discover beyond just the beautiful quilt squares themselves. Visit the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail website, www.uhqt.org, for a full list of quilt trail stops, interactive maps, and suggested itineraries.

The ARTS Center in Clemson provides exceptional arts education and makes fine art exciting and accessible to our community. We are a not-for-profit community arts center located in Clemson, South Carolina established for the purpose of bringing the arts to all members of the community through educational art programming, an Artists Guild for emerging artists, as well as exhibits and sale opportunities featuring local, regional, national and international artists, children’s art programs and community art development. The ARTS Center also hosts exhibits at the City of Clemson City Hall, Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, Clemson Area Transit Building, and Clemson Little Theatre’s Liz Smith Cox Gallery at Cox Hall.

(Image: Quilt by Heidi Wolko, via Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail.)