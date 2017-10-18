Warren Haynes’ 29th Annual Christmas Jam on Dec. 9th

Warren Haynes’ 29th annual Christmas Jam is once again taking over Asheville, NC’s U.S. Cellular Center on December 9, 2017, where an incredible line-up of artists will take the stage for a good cause.

One of the most celebrated and longest-running live concerts in the U.S., the Christmas Jam is a beloved tradition that brings together the Asheville community with performing artists, volunteers and friends from all over the country to raise funds for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. For the 19th year in a row, proceeds from the Jam will go toward constructing energy-efficient new houses (36 houses have been built so far) as well as purchasing and developing land for entire Habitat subdivisions. To date, more than 2 million dollars has been raised by the Jam for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. This year’s Christmas Jam House will be built in Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity’s newest neighborhood, a 21-house community in Arden (South Asheville).

The Christmas Jam recently announced this year’s line-up which includes sets by: Gov’t Mule who will be joined by Ann Wilson of Heart as a special guest for a portion of their set, Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, The Avett Brothers, Les Bros. and Blackberry Smoke. Special Guest musicians sitting in through out the evening include Jake Shimabukuro, Holly Bowling, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Kevn Kinney, and Mike Barnes with more to be announced!

The pre-sale including a limited number of 4-packs, as well as VIP tickets, and travel packages begins Thursday, October 19th. The public on-sale begins Thursday, October 26th. An increased number of reserved seats in the balcony of the arena will be made available this year during both the pre-sale and public on-sale, offering a guaranteed seat for the entire 7+ hour show with the flexibility to also go downstairs and enjoy the show on the floor. The floor will remain General Admission.

Offering musical pairings that cannot be seen anywhere else and many special guests, the Jam is always a not-to-be-missed evening and unforgettable live experience. This year’s Jam-goers can look forward to Phish founding member Trey Anastasio returning to the Jam stage for the first time since 2005, this time bringing his fan favorite Classic TAB with Tony Markellis (bass), Ray Paczkowski (keyboards) and Russ Lawton (drums). After a critically acclaimed collaboration at this year’s LOCKN’ festival Ann Wilson of Heart will once again join Mule onstage for a portion of their set, making her first-ever Jam appearance. Fans will also bear witness to a set by Les Bros., an all-star group comprised of Allman Brothers Band members Jaimoe, Marc Quiñones, and Jack Pearson, as well as longtime collaborators including Lamar Williams Jr., and Bruce Katz.

“Xmas Jam By Day” events and concerts will pop up around Asheville and feature special collaborations alongside some of the best local musicians plus the annual art show. Attendees will also have the opportunity to give back during the annual “Before The Jam, Lend A Hand” event where fans, staff and artists come together and volunteer to help build the houses made possible by Christmas Jam donations. Stay up-to-date on Christmas Jam info as more details are announced on the website www.xmasjam.com, Facebook facebook.com/xmasjam and Twitter twitter.com/xmasjam.