Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Boisterous, ribald and ultimately shattering, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is the unforgettable story of a mental hospital and its inhabitants.

When a brash new inmate arrives, the rigid program of the ward, headed by the tyrannical Nurse Ratched, is thrown up for grabs. In a world where sanity means conformity and following the rules is the only way to survive, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is a powerful exploration of both the beauty and the danger of being an original.

Performances continue through November 12th. Due to mild adult language and themes, this production is best suited for ages 14+.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $20 for students. Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com for additional information.