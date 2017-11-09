STEAM Garden Planned for Spartanburg’s Southside

An innovative new kind of community garden is coming to Spartanburg’s Southside.

Daniel Zongrone was awarded the 2017 ArtsXcelerator Grant from the Chapman Cultural Center to install the edible art garden, which will be located on the corner of S Church Street and Marion Avenue.

Dubbed a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) garden, the project will feature educational components in partnership with Spartanburg School District 7 and a unique gazebo design that will collect rainwater via a slanted roof, diverting the water through a pipe inside a large metal spring into a reservoir that will be used to water the garden.

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts are talking with Zongrone and Nancy Stewart, who will oversee the project’s education component. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find the podcast on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)