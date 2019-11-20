2019 Holiday Lights Safari at Hollywild

The Holiday Lights Safari Benefit is one of the most exciting seasonal attractions in the Upstate. It is open now through January 4, 2020.

This special happening offers families and friends a break from the bustle of the season and helps everyone get back to relaxed fun as you drive through millions of twinkling lights in displays of all shapes and sizes.

After your drive, park and take time to stroll around Santa’s Village, meeting and petting many animals – from camels, bison, and impressive draft horses, to goats, alpacas, antelope, deer, and zebras. And after the stroll, warm your hands over the bonfires while sipping hot cocoa or roasting a marshmallow, remembering holidays past. You can also visit Mrs. Claus’ attic for a panoramic view of all the lights!

The fun starts at 6:00 pm each night and continues until at least 9:00 pm, with longer hours on the weekends and during the week of Christmas. If you plan to arrive later than 9:00 pm, give the office a call at 864-472-2038 on the day of your visit to find the exact closing time for that day. (A live operator will be available as long as the park is open.)

Safari goers wanting an opportunity to give even more to their furry friends at Hollywild can also contact the park for information about Friends of Hollywild memberships; several giving levels are available, and all include unlimited visits during park seasons.

Admission prices and directions to the Holiday Lights Safari Benefit are available at Hollywild’s website, www.hollywild.com. Bus discounts are available.