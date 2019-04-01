Jazz on the Square 2019

Friday evenings in the spring and fall in downtown Spartanburg mean one thing: it’s time for Jazz on the Square! Shows are from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The City of Spartanburg hosts this biannual music series in downtown Spartanburg’s Morgan Square every Friday in April and May and then again in September and October. Shows are from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm and are absolutely free to attend!

The Square provides the perfect venue to enjoy Jazz on the Square, with its picturesque surroundings providing the perfect backdrop for the sounds of some great local and regional musicians.

Beverages are available for purchase (Anyone wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage must be 21 years of age and must show a valid ID) and after the show, Downtown Spartanburg’s fantastic restaurants have dinner covered. Please do not bring outside alcohol to this event.

Jazz on the Square 2019 Schedule

May 17, Earsight

May 24, April B & The Cool

May 31, The Windjammers

Please visit the official Jazz on the Square website for additional information.

Sponsors for Jazz on the Square 2019 include Budweiser of Spartanburg, Pepsi, Vital Federal Credit Union, and the Compost House.