City Council Welcomes New Member

At their first meeting of 2018, Spartanburg City Council welcomed a new member, Max Hyde, taking over the District 4 seat from Laura Stille, who did not seek reelection.

Hyde ran unopposed for the seat.

Junie White was also sworn in for a third term as Spartanburg Mayor at the meeting, along with Council member Erica Brown, who will begin her second term representing District 6, and Jerome Rice, entering his third term as the Council member for District 5. For more from Monday’s meeting, see the full video below.

(Prepared by City of Spartanburg.)