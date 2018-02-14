BMW Manufacturing Continues as Largest U.S. Automotive Exporter

BMW Manufacturing exported 272,346 BMW X models from the Spartanburg plant during 2017.

Nearly 87 percent of these Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes were exported through the Port of Charleston with an export value of approximately $8.76 billion, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. This confirms that the South Carolina factory is the leading U.S. automotive exporter by value.

The remaining 13 percent of BMW X models were exported through five other southeastern ports: Savannah, GA; Brunswick, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Miami, FL; and Everglades, FL. All totaled, the Spartanburg plant exported more than 70 percent of its total production volume of 371,284 units.

“BMW X models manufactured in South Carolina continue to be a major contributor to the BMW Group’s success,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “Plant Spartanburg’s achievement as the country’s leading automotive exporter demonstrates BMW’s trusted partnership with this state, its contribution to the U.S. balance of trade, and its commitment to the United States.”

BMW announced in June that it will invest an additional $600 million in the Spartanburg plant from 2018 through 2021 to support manufacturing infrastructure for future generations of X models. An additional 1,000 jobs will also be added through 2021.

“As the nation’s leader in the export sales of completed passenger vehicles, South Carolina accounts for more than 16 percent of the total U.S. market share,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “This figure perfectly depicts the state’s unmatched global connectivity and status as a major player in the global automotive industry.”

“BMW is a leader in automotive manufacturing and driver of both import and export volume growth of the Port,” said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of South Carolina Ports Authority. “As customers of both Inland Port Greer and the Port of Charleston, BMW’s multiple expansions have been exciting opportunities for the Port, and we value our role in its international supply chain.”

BMW Plant Spartanburg produces 1,400 vehicles each day, with a model portfolio that includes the BMW X3, X4, X5 and X6 Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes (and their variants). The all-new BMW X7 will debut in late 2018. In 2017, the Spartanburg plant produced 371,284 vehicles. The factory has a production capacity of 450,000 vehicles and employs 10,000 people.