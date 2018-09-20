Ballet Spartanburg’s Mindful Movement Class Helps Support Individuals With Early-stage Dementia or Alzheimer’s

Research proves that Alzheimer’s takes a psychological and physical toll on both patient and caregiver.

Being mindful helps individuals to focus on the present moment, present movement, and present thought. Ballet Spartanburg’s Mindful Movement class is a movement class to support the emotional, cognitive and physical health of individuals with early-stage dementia and Alzheimer’s.

With mindful movement, we offer a connection for individuals and their caretakers in a pleasant and social environment. The curriculum is designed to help individuals feel warm and invited. Through simple movements accompanied by live music, short-term memory is enhanced through the execution of short patterns which utilizes arms, legs, and torso. This class is designed for those who can benefit from positive engagement with others who share a common challenge. Teachers Elaine Lang and Carlos Agudelo, have collaboratively designed a program which allows positive emotional connections while reducing stress for individuals in a welcoming environment.

Ballet Spartanburg is excited to partner with the SC Alzheimer’s Association and the JM Smith Foundation for sound research in practice and method for early engagement movement classes and to offer this class free of charge to any individual with early dementia and Alzheimer’s.

This class meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month at 10 AM in our Ballet Spartanburg Studios. JM Smith Foundation’s support provides this class FREE of charge to individuals. For additional information contact Carlos Agudelo at [email protected], call 583-0339, or visit Ballet Spartanburg’s website.