Silver Hill Neighborhood to Bring New Construction to Downtown Spartanburg

Among last year’s dizzying number of fantastic downtown Spartanburg announcements was a plan to create 28 new homes on a long-vacant parcel behind Barnet Park.

Located next to another planned downtown residential project—Florida-based Forge Capital’s 200-unit apartment complex—the Silver Hill development will feature 18 single-family homes and 10 townhomes on the long-vacant 4.5 acre parcel. Construction on the project is expected to start this spring.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are joined by Jennifer Evins, partner on the Silver Hill development and President of Chapman Cultural Center, about her first foray into the development world and what this new neighborhood will offer for those looking to call downtown Spartanburg home. Listen below for more.

