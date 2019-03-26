Spartanburg Art Museum Presents Traditions: Compounded

Traditions: Compounded examines the historical cores of visual art — drawing and painting — and presents ten artists who take these staples and turn them on their heads, using surprising techniques, concepts, and combinations.

The exhibition is open through Sunday, May 5. The artists included in the exhibition are Nishiki Sugawara Beda, Kara Bender, Fei Li, Lisa McCutcheon, Mike Meier, Lynx Nguyen, Jennifer Printz, Elise Thompson and Allison Tierney.

Spartanburg Art Museum is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Please note that the museum is closed to the public until February 21 in order to prepare for this fascinating installation. For more information please contact (864) 582-7616 or visit www.spartanburgartmuseum.org.

​This exhibition is generously sponsored by The Arkwright Foundation, Bagwell Fence, Santo Lubes, the Sikanas Family Charitable Fund, Kerin Hannah, Susu + George Dean Johnson Jr, Margaret + George Nixon, Bob’s Car Wash, Wakefield Automotive Group, and Barnet Development.