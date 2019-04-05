Spartanburg Soaring Returns to Barnet Park on Saturday, April 13

It’s an event that grows in popularity each year, and on Saturday, April 13, Spartanburg Soaring returns to Barnet Park in downtown Spartanburg.

The free international kite festival fills the sky with hundreds of colorful flying works of art and features live music, food trucks, and a makers market with wares from local artisans. The event also features a “rokkaku” kite battle, where teams battle to down the kites of other competitors. A city team will be competing this year, so come out and meet your humble podcast hosts (and cheer us on!).

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Melanie Terry, Special Events Coordinator with Chapman Cultural Center, about the festival. Along the way they also talk about the return of the organization’s Downtown Programming series, which brings musicians and performers to the streets of Downtown Spartanburg every Wednesday–Saturday during the warmer months.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.