American Credit Acceptance Raises Walls on New Habitat Home in the Northside

American Credit Acceptance, a flagship Spartanburg corporation, recently raised the walls on a Habitat home in the Northside Development Area.

“Our associates have a passion for giving back to the communities in which we live, and we’re honored by the opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a difference here in Spartanburg,” says Tim MacPhail, Chief Financial Officer of ACA. He goes on to say, “We look forward to working alongside the future homeowners to create an attractive, well-constructed home where their family can thrive for years to come.”

The home, located at 500 North Forest St., will be a beautiful, ENERGY-STAR CERTIFIED single-family home and a wonderful addition to the Northside Area. The Northside Initiative is a comprehensive effort to fundamentally transform the Northside community into a completely revitalized, mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood attractive to families and businesses located close to downtown and served by a mix of highly rated educational opportunities, recreational amenities and responsive and engaged social services. Habitat Spartanburg most recently built three new homes in the core Northside Community and is pleased to build another attractive home in this wonderful neighborhood.

“Habitat for Humanity and The Johnson Group companies have enjoyed a fruitful and growing relationship over many years,” said Habitat Spartanburg Executive Director Lee Close. “ACA, OTO, and JDA have been regular construction volunteers and have assisted on numerous homes. In 2018, The Johnson Group was one of the sponsors of the first Habitat for Humanity CEO Build. Now, through the sponsorship by The Johnson Group Community Fund, ACA and Habitat will be partnering on constructing a home on North Forest Street in the Northside, as that community blossoms. We are tremendously grateful for this relationship with one of the flagship companies in Spartanburg as we seek to provide safe, decent, and affordable homes for Spartanburg families in need. Thank you to all the leaders who continue to reach out to improve the Spartanburg community.“

The new three-bedroom, two-bathroom house will be home to Esther Vargas and Domingo Villegas, a married couple who are excited to become a part of the Northside Initiative. Esther and Domingo currently live in a mobile home with various issues, including interior structural damage and electrical and plumbing issues.

Esther and Domingo are completing 350 hours of sweat equity which includes volunteering on other Habitat homes, financial management and home maintenance classes.

“This home is a lifelong dream of ours,” Domingo said. “We have dreamed of owning a home in a safe neighborhood and to be offered this blessing and an affordable mortgage is a true miracle. We wanted a home we could pass along to our son and with the help of American Credit Acceptance and Habitat for Humanity, we will be able to do that.”

Visit www.habitatspartanburg.org for additional information.