The Transformation Book Club’s Next Meeting is Monday, Aug. 26

Join the Speaking Down Barriers team and engage readings that seek to guide individuals towards a holistic understanding of the transformation that must take place within the individual and the world around us.

The group is working towards the dismantling of the barriers that continue to perpetuate violence, hate, and division. These various insights will broaden attendees’ perspective and lead towards meaningful confrontation. Everyone is welcome to these book club events.

For your convenience, the club will meet at the Hub City Bookshop on the 4th Monday of each month at two separate times: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, and 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The Hub City Bookshop is located at 186 W Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Books can be purchased at discounted rates through Hub City Bookshop. Become a member of Hub City Bookshop and receive even more discounts!

2019 Reading List:

April: Human Hours by Catherine Barnett

May: White Tears by Hari Kunzru

June: Rainbow In The Word: LGBTQ Christians’ Biblical Memoirs

July: No Book

August: Solace: Writing, Refuge, and LGBTQ Women of Color edited by S. Andrea Allen & Lauren Cherelle

September: Heavy by Kiese Laymon

October: Devotions by Mary Oliver

November: When I Grow Up I Want To Be a List of Further Possibilities by Chin Chin

December: No Book