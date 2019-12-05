Electrify America Opens Fifth Electric Vehicle Charging Station in South Carolina

Electrify America recently opened its fifth charging station in South Carolina, expanding its network from Greenville to North Charleston.

“Our goal is to make charging easier and more accessible for electric vehicle drivers, or those considering purchasing one, when they hit the road,” said Anthony Lambkin of Electrify America. “These stations will provide drivers with more convenient charging options across the state of South Carolina.”

So far Electrify America has opened charging stations at the following locations:

– Sam’s Club in Greenville (1211 Woodruff Road)

– Target in North Charleston (7250 Rivers Avenue)

– Walmart Supercenter in Columbia (360 Harbison Blvd)

– Walmart in Walterboro (2110 Bells Highway)

– Walmart Supercenter in Florence (230 N. Beltline Drive)

Landon Masters, clean transportation and communications manager for the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff’s Energy Office, said that the state plans to install signage to guide drivers to the charging stations.

Depending on the location, Electrify America’s charging stations offer power options from 50 to 350 kilowatts, which can charge a vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute. To locate a charging location and their associated power levels, electric vehicle drivers should check the Electrify America mobile app or the website at www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger.