Spartanburg County to Host NCAA Championship Events in 2024, 2025

An NCAA National Champion will be crowned in Spartanburg for the first time ever as part of three NCAA events awarded to Spartanburg County.

As announced by the NCAA, Spartanburg County will host:

The 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Regionals, in partnership with Converse College, at the Roger Milliken Center

The 2024 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinals and Finals at Limestone University’s Saints Field.

The 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Finals, in partnership with Converse College, at the Roger Milliken Center

The Field Hockey and Division III Cross Country Championships will be the first NCAA National Championship events ever held in Spartanburg.

The awards were announced after OneSpartanburg, Inc., formerly the Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, submitted 33 bids to bring NCAA events to Spartanburg. More than 3,000 bid submissions were submitted for the collegiate events to be held between 2022-2025.

“These bids have been awarded to Spartanburg because the NCAA recognizes the value that our community represents as a sports destination. The impact of these three awarded bids will welcome thousands of visitors to Spartanburg for the first time, allowing them the opportunity to experience our variety dining options, shopping and attractions,” said Timothy Bush, new OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Tourism Development Officer. “Our focus as an organization will be on delivering a championship experience for both athletes and fans. It will also be important that we reach out and partner with the community to maximize these opportunities for all of Spartanburg.”

The 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional will be held Nov. 9, 2024. Up to 34 teams, totaling 262 competitors per gender, will compete.

The 2024 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship will be held Nov. 22-24, 2024, bringing four teams to Limestone University.

“Limestone University is very excited to partner with OneSpartanburg, Inc. to host the 2024 NCAA Division II Field Hockey National Championship,” said Limestone Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Cerino. “This will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase both the City of Spartanburg and the Limestone University campus, and we are looking forward to working with OneSpartanburg, Inc. in putting together a quality championship experience for the student-athletes and institutions.”

The 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 22, 2025. The event will bring up to 32 teams, totaling about 280 competitors per gender, to the area.

“The impact of tourism on Spartanburg’s economy has continued to grow in recent years. The thousands of room nights brought about by these events equate to millions of dollars of economic impact which directly support Spartanburg County jobs,” said Allen Smith, President and CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc. “Whether it’s the USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup or an NCAA event, our businesses and our community welcome these major events and the positive momentum they bring with them.”