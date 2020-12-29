Fitesa Simpsonville Expanding Operations in Upstate; $100 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected

Fitesa Simpsonville, Inc., which specializes in design and manufacturing of nonwoven fabric solutions, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The $100 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Established in 1973, Fitesa develops nonwoven solutions for the hygiene and healthcare industries. The company’s products provide a variety of physical and aesthetic properties, including softness, strength, abrasion resistance and sustainability.

Located at 840 South East Main Street in Simpsonville, Fitesa’s latest investment will include an expansion of the company’s manufacturing facility to increase production capabilities. Additionally, the company will install a new production line that will manufacture 100% meltblown materials for the healthcare market.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Fitesa team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project and awarded Greenville County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.