Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center to Open New Boiling Springs Location

Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center, a local child development program, has announced the opening of its fourth location in Boiling Springs. This new location will provide care from 6 am to midnight with plans to offer overnight care.

Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center opened its first location 30 years ago in Landrum. Since then they have expanded to provide care for children birth to twelve years old in Inman and a second location in Landrum.

Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center strives to provide the highest quality of care and early education. They participate in Quality Counts, a local quality rating improvement program, as well as the state program, ABC Quality. There commitment to high quality is present daily and each of their locations are a 5 Star with Quality Counts.

The new Boiling Springs location will offer state funded First Steps 4K FREE beginning June. The grand opening is set for Wednesday, May 19, at 10 am.

Visit the Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center Facebook page for additional information.