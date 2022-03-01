Diversified Medical Healthcare Expanding Operations in Upstate; $51 Million Investment and 185 New Jobs Expected

Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), a holding entity with several companies providing healthcare solutions for improved patient care nationwide, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The company’s more than $51 million investment will create 185 new jobs.

Founded in 2011, DMH specializes in clinical reference laboratories, medical supply and equipment distribution, sterile medical manufacturing and medical software through its four companies: Premier Medical Laboratory Services, CPT Medical, Vessel Medical and OnGen.

With its corporate headquarters located at 6000 Pelham Road in Greenville, DMH is growing its four companies and adding a portion of operations into a 136,000-square-foot facility located at Garlington North Industrial Park at 315 Tanner Price Way in Greenville – overlooking Interstate 85. DMH is also launching the MyHealthPro product line, which produces retail-based genetic testing kits for at-home use. The tests identify potential genetic markers for susceptibility and identification of medical issues.

“Our mission is to positively impact patient lives with solutions that drive the healthcare industry forward. All of our companies under DMH work together to address many needs within the healthcare industry,” said Diversified Medical Healthcare CEO Kevin Murdock. “We are extremely proud to expand in our home state of South Carolina to carry out that mission on a larger scale and are appreciative of everyone who helped to make this possible.”

The expansion is currently underway and is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the DMH team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with site preparation and building construction for the additional facility at Garlington North.