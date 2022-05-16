Local High School Seniors Win Cash For College

The Silver Pen Writing Competition is an essay contest held for high school seniors to give them the opportunity to win cash for college.

With today’s rising college tuition costs, there’s a need for alternative financial pathways outside of financial aid, and the Silver Pen Writing Competition is designed to help alleviate some of those burdens. This contest is held by a Spartanburg retirement community whose seniors are proud to give back to the younger generation of seniors.

Summit Hills recently awarded three cash prizes to essay applicants of the Silver Pen Writing Competition. Each essay topic was chosen by senior residents who make up the judging panel at Summit Hills based on the topic: ‘How have the extracurricular programs such as music, art, clubs, and/or sports teams benefited your educational and personal growth? How do you feel it would affect the education system if they were taken away?’ This year’s $3,750 in prize money were awarded to:

1st Place Winner – Kendyl Rogers – Spartanburg Christian Academy

2nd Place Winner – Emma Wagner – Chapman High School

3rd Place Winner – Kaitlyn Metz – Spartanburg High School

This competition has been hosted by Summit Hills parent company, The Maxwell Group, since 2012. The company has awarded over $386,000 to high school seniors to assist with their college costs. The goal of the competition is to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and senior residents as well as give back to exceptional students within the local area. Each participant is required to submit a written essay with a minimum of 1,000 words.

