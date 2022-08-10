Girl Scouts Celebrate National S’mores Day on Wednesday, August 10th

National S’mores Day is August 10, and Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) will be celebrating with virtual activities on their social media pages throughout the day.

To follow along with the virtual s’mores fun, you can visit the GSCP2P Facebook page at Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or on Instagram and TikTok at girlscoutsp2p. A special s’mores-themed Facebook Live will happen that day at 11 a.m. featuring Jennifer and local Girl Scouts.

To learn more about Girl Scouting in your area and how to join a troop or volunteer, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults.

For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.