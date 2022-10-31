The Blood Connection Celebrates 60 Years of Operation; Renews Mission to Ensure Safe and Stable Blood Supply

Sixty years ago, a doctor from Greenville, South Carolina saw a need: a need for a community blood center that supported the people who lived, worked, and sought care in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Sixty years later, his vision for that community blood center is the bedrock of The Blood Connection (TBC) – a non-profit community blood center serving hospitals across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia. While many things have changed in the past sixty years, TBC’s dedication to its hospital partners and to saving local lives has not.

Despite the current difficulty to collect blood and blood products, The Blood Connection remains steadfast in continuing its mission for the next sixty years to come. Without volunteer blood donors and community blood centers like TBC, shelves will be empty when neighbors, family, or friends are in need. Neighbors like Kristen Odom, a mother from Taylors, South Carolina, who received more than twenty units of blood after the birth of her first daughter. It is because of community blood donors that blood products were available that day, and she has a full life with her husband and two daughters.

“I often think about it in the little things like we celebrate her birthday, it’s a pretty day outside, or we’re at the beach,” said Odom. “This day I get to enjoy because somebody donated blood. I had this overwhelming sense of gratitude…it just still shocks me to this day…here we are, living a completely normal life…because blood was available and they did what they needed to do right away.”

It is estimated roughly 60% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, but only 3% does. While the demand for blood products is constantly increasing, unfortunately, the number of volunteer blood donors is decreasing. As the core donor base gets older, and the younger generation is not donating blood at the same rate, TBC is noticing emptier blood mobiles, and fewer people signing up to donate blood.

“We all play a part in supporting the community’s blood supply,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “We hope people think about what their part will be, whether that is donating blood for the first time, donating blood more often, or hosting a blood drive. We all have a responsibility to our community to ensure that blood products are available when our friends, family, and neighbors need it most.”

Founded in 1962, The Blood Connection spent the first 16 years of its existence under another name: The Greenville Blood Assurance program. In 2001, the Board of Trustees adopted the name ‘The Blood Connection’ – designed to better reflect the mission of connecting healthy donors to patients in need. With just a handful of hospital partners when the organization was created in the 1960s, TBC now serves more than 100 hospitals and has expanded from the Upstate of South Carolina to three other states.

The world around us looks vastly different now than it did in 1962, but one thing remains the same: blood still cannot be replicated or made in a lab. Blood must be donated and is a true gift to those who need blood products to maintain their quality of life.

The Blood Connection is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary by thanking the donors who make its mission possible. All blood donors between October 31 and November 6 will receive a commemorative ‘60th Anniversary’ pin. To find a center or mobile location to donate, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.