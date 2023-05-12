Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Steel Magnolias”

Written in just ten days as a tribute to his sister Susan by playwright Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias explores the relationships between a tight-knit group of Louisiana southern ladies who gather in Truvy’s small-town beauty parlor, celebrating the milestones in each other’s lives.

Filled with hilarious repartee and humorously acerbic verbal lacerations, the play deepens when the spunky Shelby (who is diabetic) contradicts her doctor’s advice and risks pregnancy. Steel Magnolias exemplifies the universal and unconditional strengths of sisterhood, resilience, and love.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Anne Hering who currently lives in Orlando where she serves as the Education Director and resident director/actor for Orlando Shakes. Over the course of her career she has directed Shakespeare, contemporary plays and children’s theatre.

“I am so excited to direct Steel Magnolias at the State Theatre of North Carolina,” said Director Anne Hering. “This modern classic celebrates women and female friendship at all ages and the tradition of the weekly beauty salon experience. Bring a sister! Bring a friend! Bring your husband!”

Steel Magnolias is supported by a strong cast filled with long-time Playhouse favorites Janie Bushway (Ouiser), Linda Edwards (Clairee), Lynn Penny (M’Lynn), and Marcy McGuigan (Truvy), and features new Vagabonds Lexis Danca (Shelby) and Amanda Tong (Annelle).

Performances run May 12 – 28 at Flat Rock Playhouse on the Leiman Mainstage. Visit flatrockplayhouse.org/steel-magnolias for more information.

Steel Magnolias is presented by Bliss Salon, Tryon Estates ACTS Retirement Life Community and Kim & Dave Hinkelman. Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2023 Season is supported by Charlotte & Bob Otto, Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ as well as the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit www.NCArts.org for more information.