Play Ball Weekend to Be Hosted by the Greenville Drive in Tryon

Play Ball Weekend is baseball’s signature youth engagement activity where each MiLB team holds a single event geared towards exciting the next wave of baseball fans during the same weekend each year.

That weekend is June 9-11, 2023, and on June 10 while the Greenville Drive is hard at play against the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Drive’s Front Office staff is excited to be partnering with the Harry Dallara Foundation to host an event at Harmon Field in Tryon, NC with the goal of raising money to help restore and renovate the two youth ballfields at Duncan Park in Spartanburg, SC.

There is a full day of activities planned for the day:

Noon – Greenville Drive Front Office Clinic open to any 4 – 9-year-olds (Register Here)

Joining the day and the Youth Clinic is former Major Leaguer Ian Stewart who spent eight years in the Majors with three teams including the Rockies, Cubs and Angels, where he hit 61 home runs over the course of his career.

The first 200 kids at the event will get a complimentary Franklin wiffle bat/ball set!

1:30 PM – 6–9-year-olds take the field (Boiling Springs vs. Polk County) for a youth ballgame

3:00 PM – Annual Police vs. Fire game (Tryon vs. Polk County)

Adding to the festivities will be music throughout the day, a raffle, an auction of baseball memorabilia and celebrity youth umpire, kyson scurry “the kid umpire”, refreshments and food available at the Harmon Field concession stands.

Visit the Greenville Drive website for more information.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.