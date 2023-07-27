ReGenesis Health Care Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Community Brunch on Aug. 15th

ReGenesis Health Care will celebrate twenty years of service to Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties with a 20th Anniversary Community Brunch featuring keynote speaker Vivica A. Fox.

The 20th Anniversary Community Brunch will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium located at 385 N Church St. Spartanburg, SC 29303. Doors will open at 8:30am to allow time for tours of ReGenesis Health Care’s Mobile Medical Centers, visit with vendors and for breakfast to be served.

The program will begin promptly at 9:30am and will feature Keynote Speaker Vivica A. Fox as well as a lineup of Special Guests including singer, actor and dancer, Lia Holman and JMJ Soul Trio Band.

ReGenesis Health Care’s 20th Anniversary Community Brunch is a free event that is open to the public, but all attendees must register to attend. Attendees can register for the event by visiting https://RHC20thAnniversaryCommunityBrunch.eventbrite.com.

ReGenesis Health Care’s 20th Anniversary Community Brunch is proudly sponsored by: Absolute Total Care, Molina, Physician Services USA, Healthy Blue, Mary Black Foundation, Select Health, United Community Bank, and Shipwreck Cove.

