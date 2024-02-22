Avelo Airlines Expands Service at GSP Airport With New Route to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is excited to announce that Avelo Airlines will be adding a twice-weekly route from MHT to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) starting May 10, 2024.

“We are grateful for Avelo’s continued commitment to New Hampshire with the addition of a new nonstop route to the Greenville–Spartanburg region, and increased service to Raleigh-Durham,” said MHT Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “[This] announcement is a result of the support from both the Raleigh and Manchester communities of the initial Avelo route from MHT. It is critical that we do the same with the Greenville–Spartanburg route. If we do, it will assist in strengthening our partnership with Avelo Airlines and inspire even more travel for the residents of Manchester and New Hampshire.”

“Avelo’s introduction of nonstop service between these two regions opens a gateway to exploration, inviting travelers to discover the mountains, southern charm, and the vibrant dining scene that defines our beloved Greenville–Spartanburg area,” said Tom Tyra, Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. “The Manchester–Boston region is one of our most requested destinations. As we celebrate this new connection, we know Upstate South Carolina travelers will be drawn to the opportunities for leisure and business travel awaiting them in the Manchester–Boston region.”

MHT’s flight to Greenville will be operated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. The route will be operated on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.