Join the Greenville Drive Family With 2024 Season Ticket Plan

Since 2006, the Greenville Drive has provided family-affordable fun, countless memories, and award-winning entertainment to millions throughout the Upstate community.

As we head closer to Opening Day, the Drive is excited to announce the return of the organization’s popular Experience Packages for the 2024 season and new availability in prime seating locations to join the Ticket Plan Holder Family.

The Drive will officially open seating availability for new Ticket Plan Holders beginning the week of January 15th, with opportunities in the most coveted seats – behind Home Plate and both Dugouts. Whether you are looking to entertain your employees, spend a night out with the family, or grab a beer with your closest friends, the Drive has the perfect Ticket Plan that will fit any fan’s needs with Full Season (66 games), Half Season (33 games), and Weekend Plans (12 games), starting at just $175.

“One of our primary ticket plans is the best way to enjoy Drive baseball throughout the Summer at Fluor Field,” noted Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko. “Each of these ticket plans also include exclusive benefits to members of Ticket Plan Holder Family including private events throughout the entire year, a private entrance and access to the Front Porch, complimentary tickets to amateur baseball games at Fluor Field, merchandise discounts, gifts, and more.”

Over the past several seasons, the Drive’s Experience Packages have been extremely popular, and two of the fan-favorites will also be returning in 2024 – the Mug Club and the Family Game Night package.

The Mug Club is the perfect way for young professionals to mix and mingle every Thursday night at Fluor Field. This package includes a ticket to each of the Drive’s 11 Thursday games in 2024, access to the Front Porch, complimentary first dollar drink each Thursday night, an exclusive Drive gift, and more.

Planning an evening out during the Summer for your family activities can be tough, so let the Drive do the work for you with the Family Game Night package! Lock in the best seats for the Drive’s most popular games as you’ll get to select a Friday night (Fireworks), Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon (Kids Run the Bases) game of your choice. Each game selected will include four tickets, four hot dogs, four drinks and a bucket of popcorn!

Drive President, Jeff Brown added, “There is truly a package available for all of our Drive fans. Our Full Season, Half Season, and Weekend Plans guarantee the same great seats throughout the Summer while including exclusive offers and benefits that aren’t available with any other ticket option. Drive Experience Packages also offer some of the most unique and flexible ways to enjoy everything Fluor Field has to offer.”

The Greenville Drive’s 2024 season – the 18th in Downtown Greenville – is slated to begin at home on Tuesday, April 9 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Written by the Greenville Drive.