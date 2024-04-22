BMW X3 Undergoing Dynamic Driving Tests in Preparation for Debut

At the end of series development, the new BMW X3 undergoes the final tuning of all chassis control and driver assistance systems at the BMW test center in Miramas, southern France.

The fourth generation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in the premium mid-range vehicle segment will debut in just a few weeks’ time.

The development and test engineers ensure that the new BMW X3 demonstrate superior handling in every situation with an intensive tuning program. The well-coordinated functionality of all automated driving and parking systems in the new BMW X3 also contributes to a harmonious customer experience.

The new BMW X3 has already undergone extensive testing on snow and ice, in extremely hot regions, and off-road on its way to series production. The SAV’s suitability for everyday use and travelling was tested and refined in urban stop­and-go traffic as well as on winding country roads, highways, and selected test tracks.

Perfectly coordinated systems for a distinctive BMW driving experience.

The development engineers use the versatile test track in Miramas to put the finishing touches to the driving experience of the new BMW X3. In addition to an asphalt oval and a highway ring, there are also slalom, serpentine, and circular tracks as well as off-road courses and handling courses with different road surfaces. This allows the longitudinal and lateral acceleration, suspension and damping, steering precision, and braking behavior of the new BMW X3 to be analyzed and optimized down to the last detail.

The driving dynamics and efficiency of the new BMW X3 benefit from intelligent lightweight construction and optimized aerodynamic properties. With a drag coefficient (C d ) of 0.27, it sets new standards in its competitive environment.

Compared to the current model, the new BMW X3 also has a wider track and reduced lift at the rear axle. In addition, the rigidity of the body and the chassis connection has been increased. Targeted improvements to the kinematics and elastokinematics of both axles, combined with a 19 percent increase in the caster of the front wheels, ensure noticeably improved directional stability. A more direct steering ratio enhances steering comfort, while extensively modified anti-roll bars improved cornering dynamics without compromising ride comfort.

An adaptive suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers will be available on certain new BMW X3 models. The final tuning is part of the driving dynamics test at Miramas, and the system will offer two programs that can be selected via My Modes. In addition, the new version of the X3 comes as standard with the latest version of BMW Lateral Dynamics Management, which uses input variables such as wheel speeds, steering angle, roll rate, and even road conditions to ensure precise control of the required steering functions, the actuator-based wheel slip limitation, and the regulation of the rear differential lock.

BMW’s development expertise ensures all of the components and systems of the drive and chassis technology are perfectly matched. The result is the characteristic combination of precision and versatility that defines the driving experience in a BMW SAV.

Automated driving is also optimized by BMW’s typical level of integration.

The new BMW X3 features the latest BMW iDrive based on the BMW Operating System 9 including the BMW iDrive Controller and will offer an expanded selection of systems for automated driving and parking compared to the current model. The highly responsive braking and steering interventions of the assistance systems comparted to the competition are another example of the unique integration performance of BMW driving dynamics development. They enable harmonious interaction between driver and vehicle in every situation.

Written by BMW.