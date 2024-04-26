Music on the Rock Concert Series Presents “Country Gold: Country Music’s Greatest Hits”

International recording artist, Grammy member, and American Idol Golden Ticket winner, Blake Ellege is a generational talent whose unparalleled vocals have transported and enthralled audiences around the world.

In the past seven years, Blake has recorded and released 12 albums under the Big Mama Record Label based in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has established The Blake Ellege Endowed Vocal Scholarship at Brevard College in which all proceeds from the sales of his albums are donated to the scholarship. These albums can be purchased on www.blakeellegemusic.com.

Join Blake and his showband “Saddletramp” on a journey through Country Music’s Greatest Hits this weekend at the Flat Rock Playhouse. Come see for yourself why Blake has been named one of the most prominent and charismatic entertainers on this side of the Mississippi.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Performances take place at Flat Rock Playhouse on April 25-27, 2024. Ticket prices are $45, $55, and $65, with discounts available for children. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.