OneSpartanburg and Truist Financial Partner to Offer South Carolina’s Only Truist Leadership Institute Emerging Leaders Certification Program to High Schoolers

OneSpartanburg, Inc., and Truist Financial Corporation have partnered to offer the first-of-its-kind Truist Leadership Institute Emerging Leaders Certification program to local high school students.

The first cohort to earn this certification was at Viking Early College, a partnership between Spartanburg School District 7 and Spartanburg Community College.

Truist Leadership Institute also offers its Emerging Leaders Certification to college students across the region, and the program will come to Spartanburg County in the fall of 2024.

“We are providing opportunities for both high school and college students to get a certification that is attractive to employers as they’re looking for internships or to start careers,” said Taylor Dement, Director of Talent Solutions at OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Truist Leadership Institute Emerging Leader Certification (ELC) for high school students is rooted in psychology and focuses on foundational self-awareness needed to grow leadership capabilities. The program allows students to explore their strengths, opportunities, and behaviors as they begin to shape their leadership journey.

“Truist Leadership Institute is proud to partner with OneSpartanburg, Inc. to provide leadership development programming for high-school and undergrad/graduate students. Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities through leadership development,” said Madison Hester, Truist Leadership Institute Senior Leadership Development Instructor. “As we believe that who you are is a reflection of how you lead, our immersive programming creates a unique experience for each student. These high-potential students develop an understanding of their strengths and opportunities, enhance their leadership capacities, and define who they want to be as leaders.

Upon completion of the ELC program, students earn a Truist-authorized certification for their resumes and LinkedIn profiles; a high-value add for anyone looking to differentiate themselves, according to Dement.

In all, the ELC program for high-schoolers totals three hours of content, meaning it can be integrated into existing programs like Junior Leadership Spartanburg, Dement said.

“The way they give the facilitators material to teach, and the way students carry on that information, I find a lot of value in that from all sides,” Dement said. “This certificate is a really good sign this student will be self-aware, knowledgeable, and take training really well.”

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.