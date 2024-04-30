State Health Officials Encourage Precautionary Measures During South Carolina Heat Safety Week

With temperatures around the state on the rise, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is joining with other state partners to help spread awareness about heat safety measures to help protect those living in and visiting the state this summer.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation declaring April 29-May 3, 2024, as South Carolina Heat Safety Week. This week, DHEC has partnered with the South Carolina State Climatology Office, the National Weather Service, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the S.C. Emergency Management Division to educate South Carolinians about proper safety precautions and actions to help prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths.

“We are excited to join the governor and our partners in the state’s effort to increase awareness surrounding heat safety in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “It is critically important for South Carolinians to understand the risks associated with heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be deadly, and how to reduce those risks. Most heat strokes and deaths are preventable.”

Approximately 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHEC places an emphasis on preventing vehicular heat stroke, especially among young children, who are particularly at risk.

In 2023, DHEC implemented the Look Before You Lock – Bracelet Reminder System. The tags are designed to be worn on the wrist while driving and only after the child is safely removed from the car does the bracelet get attached back to the harness. The intention is that if a caregiver walks away from the vehicle with this tag still on their wrist, the tag’s presence will alert the caregiver to the fact that their child is still in the vehicle.

The Look Before You Lock educational materials are available for anyone to download and print at schdec.gov/hotcars. Look Before You Look keychains are available for free, while supplies last, by emailing [email protected].

“In South Carolina, it doesn’t take much additional heat to increase our risk of injury especially for children because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults,” said Kevin Poore, Safe Kids South Carolina Director and Child Passenger Safety Coordinator. “Most heatstroke events are preventable when we are prepared to ACT: Avoid heatstroke situations that can lead to injury – never leave a child alone in a car; Create reminders to always check on your family, friends and pets; and Take action – call 911 and get help from emergency personnel.”

DHEC has also developed an interactive Heat Related Illness Dashboard, which includes interactive data pages that allow you to view data that are specific to each county.

South Carolina residents and those visiting the state are encouraged to pay close attention to local weather forecasts from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists and stay hydrated, find cool spaces and be aware of early signs of heat-related illnesses to ensure safety during the hot season.

For additional information and resources about heat related illnesses, visit DHEC’s Heat Related Illnesses webpage.

Written by SCDHEC.