Top U.S. Cyclists to Compete in Upstate Speed Race on Thursday, April 25th

All of the major professional cycling teams – including the United States’ top tier men’s and women’s cyclists – will face off in a speed criterium race coming to downtown Greenville on April 25.

And three cycling legends and Greenville residents – Bobby Julich, George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde – were on hand to announce the event.

The Greenville Cycling Classic by Prisma Health kicks off at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, from the start/finish line at ONE City Plaza, at North Main and Coffee streets. The event will feature a full schedule of amateur and professional bike races for men and women as well as a special ride with the three Tour de France legends that is free and open to the public for riders ages 12 and older.

“We’re thrilled to bring high-speed criterium racing back to Greenville,” said George Hincapie, 17-time Tour de France veteran. “This event will be a fantastic spring highlight for the entire community to enjoy, and I can’t wait to watch the action.”

A criterium is a dynamic and fast-paced style of road cycling race held on a short, closed circuit. The Greenville event will be conducted on an exciting one-kilometer course that features tight corners and fast straightaways as it winds its way through the heart of downtown.

Road closures for the event will be in place from Noon to 11 p.m. on April 25. They will include:

– Main Street, from McBee Avenue to East North Street

– East North Street, from North Main to Brown streets

– Brown Street, from East North Street to McBee Avenue

– McBee Avenue, from South Brown Street to South Laurens Street

– South Laurens Street, from West McBee Avenue to West Washington Street

– Washington Street, from South Laurens to Brown streest

View Race Course Map (PDF)