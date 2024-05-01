Cycling Manufacturer to Expand in Upstate; $2 Million Investment and 32 New Jobs Expected

Munich Composites GmbH, a manufacturer of carbon fiber bicycle rims, has been acquired by a new group in South Carolina headed by local wheel manufacturer Boyd Cycling.

This new company, Munich Composites SC, will continue to produce carbon fiber bicycle rims in Europe and expand production into Spartanburg County.

Munich Composites SC will expand European production to serve existing and new customers in the European market. The company’s Spartanburg County facility will bring its patented braided carbon fiber rim manufacturing process and products to North America.

The investment totals nearly $2 million and 32 new jobs. Both facilities will be operational by mid-summer 2024.

“Our goal is to provide a competitive solution to cycling brands for high performance, domestically produced, carbon fiber rims on both sides of the Atlantic and at very competitive pricing as compared to landed cost pricing from Asia,” said Boyd Johnson, Boyd Cycling.

Established in 2013, Munich Composites GmbH has pioneered automated carbon fiber layup by utilizing a unique braided construction combined with resin transfer molding (RTM). The manufacturer’s construction creates a stronger rim by having continuous fiber throughout the entire surface. Compared to labor-intensive carbon construction, a braided rim doesn’t require as much cutting and placing by-hand.

The South Carolina-based ownership group is led by Boyd and Nicole Johnson of Boyd Cycling as well as Cardinal Cycling Group, and other investors. Munich Composites’ state-of-the-art S.C. factory will be located in Landrum in collaboration with Clemson University, Cardinal Cycling Group, and the SC Fraunhofer Alliance.

The facility will be located along the Saluda Grade Rail Trail, a 31-mile rail line, formerly owned by Norfolk Southern, that was purchased by a coalition of Conserving Carolina, PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well., and Upstate Forever.

For more information, please visit www.munichcomposites.com or email [email protected]