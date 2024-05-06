South Carolina Federal Announces 2024 Scholarship Winners

South Carolina Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of its 14th annual scholarship program.

The credit union will award $45,000 to nine students attending a traditional or technical college in South Carolina for the fall 2024 semester.

The winners of this year’s scholarship program:

Rachel Joel (University of South Carolina)

(University of South Carolina) Jennifer Boone (Wofford College)

(Wofford College) Macie Thomas (Charleston Southern University)

(Charleston Southern University) Muskaan Makkar (University of South Carolina)

(University of South Carolina) Harmonie Frederick (University of South Carolina)

(University of South Carolina) Piper Barth (Clemson University)

(Clemson University) Phoebe Johnson (Midlands Technical College)

(Midlands Technical College) Mariapaula Revilla (Trident Technical College)

(Trident Technical College) Lauren Breiden (Tri-County Technical College)

The applicants were evaluated by three panels of judges who reviewed each student’s academic achievement, community involvement, letter of recommendation, and financial need. The applicants were also asked to submit an essay about how their education will enable them to give back to their community and improve the lives of South Carolinians.

“Our 2024 scholarship winners have truly impressed us with their passion, drive, and commitment to excellence,” said Scott Woods, President and CEO of South Carolina Federal. “We are honored to support each student on their educational journey and look forward to witnessing their future successes.”

Applications for the credit union’s 2025 scholarship program will open in January.

Written by South Carolina Federal Credit Union.