State Officials Encourage Hepatitis C Testing During Hepatitis Awareness Month

May is National Hepatitis Awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging South Carolinians to know their status and get tested.

Hepatitis C is a serious liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Many people who are infected with HCV may not know they are infected. Hepatitis C can result in death if not treated. Chronic hepatitis C affects multiple generations, with infections highest among two age groups: 30-49 and 50-64 years.

“Hepatitis is a hidden illness,” said Ali Mansaray, director of the Division of STD/HIV/Viral Hepatitis. “Millions of Americans are living with chronic hepatitis and don’t know they are infected. The only way to find out is to be tested. Detecting viral hepatitis early can help people avoid serious outcomes, such as liver cancer or the need for a liver transplant.”

In 2023, 573 cases of chronic hepatitis B and 2,482 cases of chronic hepatitis C were diagnosed in South Carolina. The counties with the highest number of cases of chronic hepatitis B are Greenville, Richland and Spartanburg, while the counties with the highest number of cases of chronic hepatitis C are Richland, Greenville and Horry.

Hepatitis C is usually spread when blood from a person infected with the hepatitis C virus enters the body of someone who is not infected. Today, most people become infected with the hepatitis C virus by sharing needles or other equipment to inject drugs. Hepatitis B is spread when blood or other body fluids from a person infected with the virus enters the body of someone who is not infected. This can happen through sexual contact; sharing needles, syringes or other drug-injection equipment; or during pregnancy or delivery.

Without treatment, chronic hepatitis B and C can lead to liver disease, liver failure, cancer or even death. Despite hepatitis C being curable, there has been an increase in cases largely due to sharing injection drug equipment.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DHEC recommend all adults get tested for hepatitis C. This is especially important for those who are pregnant or have used illicit injected drugs, even once.

Most of DHEC’s public health clinics will be offering free hepatitis C tests May 21. Call 1-855-472-3432 or contact your local health department to schedule an appointment.

In addition, STD testing is offered at most DHEC public health clinics across the state throughout the year. To find a clinic near you, visit the DHEC Public Health Clinics webpage.

For more information about STDs and hepatitis, call DHEC’s AIDS/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/stdhiv.

Written by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.