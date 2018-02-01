Farmers’ Markets

Looking for a great Spartanburg farmers’ market? Well you’re in luck, because farmers’ markets are booming in the Upstate! There are several markets showcasing South Carolins’ diverse bounty of vegetables, fruits, and handmade goods.

Abbott’s Farm Outlet (1)

1980 Reidville Rd.

864-576-4606

Summer hours are 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on Mon., and 9:00 am to 8:00 pm Tue. through Sat.

Abbott’s Farm Outlets can be found throughout the Upstate, with each location offering tree-ripened peaches along with various fruits, vegetables and, of course, delicious boiled peanuts. You’ll also find jams, jellies, pickles, hot sauces, and honey! Their Spartanburg location, off I-26 at Exit 22, is open on Mondays from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. Abbot’s Farm Outlet accepts cash, debit, and credit.

Bellews Market (2)

240 Garner Rd.

864-585-7726

Hours are 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Mon. through Sat.

Bellews Market, which has been in business for more than thirty years, is open year-round on Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 until 6:00 pm. You’ll find fresh produce and artisanal products from over forty local farmers. In addition to the farm-fresh vegetables and fruits, they also offer an assortment of canned goods including pickles, eggs, okra, and their famous chow chow. Bellews Market accepts cash, debit, credit, and EBT/SNAP.

Hub City Farmer’s Market (3)

498 Howard St.

864-585-0905

Hours are 8:00 am to 12:00 pm every Sat. from Mar. 31 to Dec. 15.

Hub City Farmers’ Market operates a weekly farmers market at Northside Harvest Park every Saturday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, Mar. 31 through Dec. 16. It is a producer-only market where you’ll find all kinds of local vegetables, fruits, meats, dairy, bread and artisan goods. Hub City Farmers’ Market accepts cash, credit, debit, WIC, SNAP/EBT (matched by the market up to $40 per week), and Healthy Bucks.