Holiday Lights Trolley Tours 2019

Main Street Trolley is proud to announce the return of its annual Holiday Lights Trolley Tours of Spartanburg.

The trolley tours operate December 12 through December 23, 2019. Ticket prices are $10.50 (plus fees) per person, and tours begin at the Magnolia Train Depot in downtown Spartanburg. Reservations are required.

Participants will enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas music, and some historic storytelling while taking in the area’s very best Christmas light displays.

The trolley is a replica of a vintage trolley from the 1920s. Amenities include decorated wooden interior, heat and air conditioning, and padded seats for your comfort.

To reserve your seats, visit the tour’s Eventbrite page and click on the blue “Select a Date” button to choose the date of your tour. Then click on the green “Tickets” button.

Visit mainstreettrolley.net for additional information.