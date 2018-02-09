New Restaurant Concept, The Silo, Opens at RJ Rockers

It was over twenty years ago when RJ Rockers first opened its doors in downtown Spartanburg as a brewpub on Morgan Square.

And while the journey for Spartanburg’s signature craft brewer has taken them to heights far beyond those relatively modest beginnings, in the years since their return to downtown in 2009, folks have been wondering if the food would ever make a return.

Thanks to some law changes over the years and a partnership with a local newcomer intent on bringing his unique culinary spin to some of the brewery’s ingredients, nobody has to wonder if the food will come back to Rockers. It’s here, it’s in a space within the brewery called The Silo, and it’s now open. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with the restaurant’s Food Guy, Clay McDonough, and its interior designer, Sandra Cannon, about this fantastic new addition to Downtown Spartanburg’s food scene.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)