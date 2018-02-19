The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends thirty minutes of physical activity a day for adults, sixty minutes for children, at least five days a week. Sound daunting?

It’s much easier than you think, regardless of your current activity level. There are plenty of ways to get moving and some may even surprise you! It’s time to be active, get healthy, and have some fun!

Being active doesn’t require joining a gym. Look for ways to increase your heart rate during your daily routine. Walk or cycle instead of taking the car or bus, or you can choose the stairs over the escalator or elevator. Try these ways to be active and start working towards your fitness goals to jumpstart or maintain a healthy lifestyle.

There are many health benefits to being active for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, but you should consult your physician before starting a new activity program. If you haven’t been active in a while, start slowly and build up. Do what you can; some physical activity is better than none.

Keep track of all your activities by starting to earn your PALA+.

Different Types of Physical Activity

– Aerobic activities make you breathe harder and your heart beat faster. Aerobic activities can be moderate or vigorous in their intensity levels, and range from 60-85% of your maximum heart rate. A general guide to use: For moderate activities you can talk, but you can’t sing. With vigorous activities, you can only say a few words without stopping to catch your breath.

– Muscle-strengthening activities make your muscles stronger.

– Bone-strengthening activities make your bones stronger and are especially important for children and adolescents, as well as older adults.

– Balance and stretching activities enhance physical stability and flexibility, which reduce the risk of injuries.

Staying Active for Individuals with Disabilities

– Children and adults with disabilities can gain numerous mental and physical benefits from being physically active on a regular basis including: reduced risk of chronic and secondary conditions, improved self-esteem and greater social interaction.

– Keep in mind that individuals with disabilities are just as capable and worthy of being active as someone without a disability and the activity does not have to be strenuous to provide positive benefits.

– Look for opportunities to be active in inclusive programs that are already in place at your local community and recreation centers, health and fitness facilities, public agencies and park departments, or sports clubs.

– Having fun while being active is the key! Find activities that you enjoy and include your friends and family in the action.

– Track your progress and earn recognition for being physically active by starting to earn your PALA+!

Always consult your personal doctor before beginning any physical activity or exercise program.

– Learn more about opportunities to be active and earn your PALA+ with I Can Do It, You Can Do It!

Visit www.hhs.gov/fitness/be-active for additional information.