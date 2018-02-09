Winter Skunk Music Fest on February 10th

What better way to get through the gloomy gray days of winter than to get out and enjoy some live music? Or maybe it will be like last year and over 70 and sunny. You never know in South Carolina!

The Spinning Jenny, the venue of the Winter Skunk Music Fest, is in its second year of bringing live music and more to downtown Greer (also known as Greer Station). It’s a former skating rink with hardwood floors, pressed tin ceilings, and great sound. The room can handle over 300 people, so it’s a perfect spot for live music.

Plenty of free parking and just one block off of Trade and Main streets. There will be food trucks, craft brews, and craft vendors.

As much as they love having kids enjoy the fests at the SkunkFarm, they will not be able to provide entertainment and activities for the kids at WinterSkunk. They recommend only older teens attend, and only if accompanied by their folks.

The line-up is as follows:

Acts and times subject to change.

No outside food or drinks are permitted. Food trucks will be on site, and there will be an Upstate Brewery Tap Takeover. The Spinning Jenny will be featuring beers on tap from Quest Brewing Company, RJ Rockers Brewery, Brewery 85, Birds Fly South Ale Project, and Greer’s own 13 Stripes Brewery. Also, Barista Alley will be on site to serve their fine coffee brews!

Visit albinoskunk.com/winterskunk-music-fest/ for additional information.