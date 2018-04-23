2018 Greater Clemson Music Festival

Over the past seven years, the Greater Clemson Music Festival has brought together venues, musicians, and music lovers for a week of tunes and fun.

The festival returns this year providing entertainment throughout the Upstate. The festival comes to a conclusion with the April 28th main event at Garrison Arena. The full schedule is included below:

April 23 — KEOWEE & HOPEWELL PLANTATION TOURS — Guided by knowledgeable historians of the era–$10 per person the day of the event. Reservations recommended (email: [email protected]). Buses leave ReMax Real Estate parking lot in Clemson (see MAPS)promptly at 9:45 am for two-hour tour. Some walking involved. Wear appropriate footwear, bring water and snacks as needed. View some of the lost splendor of plantation life juxtaposed beside slavery as it existed along the Seneca River waterway in the 1800s. ​PLUS THAT EVENING….African-American Folktales–Eloise Earle–Clemson African American Museum–6:00 pm FREE Event–Donations appreciated. Eloise Earle is a master storyteller in the Uncle Remus tradition employing dialect and folk expression to bring to life the master/slave traditions of the era. Don’t miss the chance to hear African American storytelling at its best!

April 24 — TUESDAY JAZZ JAM Razz M’ Jazz at Clemson Downs (private event, invitation only) ALSO — Clemson University Jazz and Dixieland combos + Rendition jazz band @ Cox Hall at Pendleton Little Theatre, Pendleton at 7:30 pm — FREE event, drinks and snacks available

April 25 — CATBUS PLANTATION TOUR of Woodburn and Ashtabula Plantation houses. Reservations necessary — $10 per person — email us for details — [email protected] CLICK ON BANNER AT THE TOP OF HOME PAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS TOUR.

April 26 — Jazz on the Alley — Music Festival combined event in Seneca 6:30 pm — FREE to the public. J-E-T performing funky rock on Ram Cat Alley. J-E-T = Joe Jones–bass, Eric Weiler–lead guitar and Tez Sherard–drums. Truly a CREAM of the crop band.

ALSO: Clemson Area African American Museum presents music by the United House of Prayer Gospel Band — 6:00 pm at Museum location. Food will be served benefiting the Museum programs. Not to be missed unique gospel performance rarely seen today.

April 27 — SIX MILE MUSIC FESTIVAL featuring Buffalo Barfield (Americana) 6:00 pm, and the Eric Scott Band (Country rock) 7:30 pm — FREE event. Donations for food accepted benefiting the town.

April 28 — Central RR Festival/Music Festival combined event featuring Jack Roper and The Weathermen and The Flying Saucers (50s rock) Main Street in Central begins at 5:00pm

MAIN EVENT THAT EVENING — The Swingin’ Medallions at Garrison Arena — Clemson Sertoma Club benefit — 7:00 until 9:30 pm. Tickets now on sale — $25 per person, $45 Couples — souvenir t-shirts on sale for $15 — benefits Camp Sertoma for disadvantaged children — Contact us for tickets and more information — [email protected]

The festival started in 2011 when a small group of people, with a keen interest in blues music, organized what became the Greater Clemson Blues Festival. With encouragement and direction from Clemson Mayor Larry Abernathy, the festival was launched. It was then known as the Nothin’ but the BluesFest that year and was held over a three-day weekend. As the festival grew organizers realized they needed to encompass more than just blues. So the festival expanded to the Greater Clemson Music Festival; adding jazz, rock, reggae, gospel and roots.

The festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation benefiting local charities. Each year the festival returns thousands of dollars to the community.

Visit www.clemsonmusicfest.org for additional information.