Airport Park Grand Opening on April 14th

Spartanburg’s west side is about to get its own premier play space as a new park at the Downtown Memorial Airport is set to hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 14th, at 10:00 am.

The 7-acre park features aviation-themed elements throughout and includes two playgrounds, one for children 5-12 and another for children aged 2-5, as well as a splash pad, multipurpose athletic field, picnic shelters, a paved walking path, and restroom facilities. Total cost for the new park is around $975,000, with $800,000 coming from leftover funds from the City’s 2013 parks improvement plan, and the remainder coming from state grants and private funding.

The Airport Park’s grand opening event will showcase both the new park and the airport itself, with the City’s “Let’s Play” mobile recreation vehicle providing activities and games, as well as arts and crafts activities, and food trucks to satiate the hunger those little ones are sure to work up exploring this fantastic new community park. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with Downtown Memorial Airport Director, Terry Connorton and Parks and Recreation Director Kim Moultrie about the event, the airport, and this fantastic new park.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)